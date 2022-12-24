Critics slam 16-year term for Belarus ‘railway partisan’

Moscow: Belarus´ opposition criticised on Friday a lengthy prison sentence handed to a man accused of sabotaging railway equipment in the ex-Soviet country that Russia used as a launchpad for its Ukraine offensive.

“The resistance against the war continues in Belarus despite the risk of severe punishments. The criminal case against ´railway partisan´ Vital Melnik ended yesterday with a verdict of 16 years of imprisonment,” Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Twitter. Tikhanovskaya said that Melnik was “shot in the knees” at the time of his arrest in April. The Viasna rights group said earlier a court in the capital Minsk had sentenced Melnik to 16 years in jail during a closed-door hearing on Thursday.