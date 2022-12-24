Iraq seeks closer economic ties with Italy

Baghdad,: Iraq´s prime minister appealed to visiting Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Friday for closer economic ties with his oil-rich country suffering from power cuts and decaying infrastructure.

Meloni, who leads the eurozone´s third-largest economy, is on her first bilateral trip outside Europe. She is on a pre-Christmas visit to Italian troops posted in Iraq in support of an anti-jihadist mission. “We expressed our disposition to develop economic cooperation in all fields, especially agriculture, water and health,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said at a joint press conference. He invited to Iraq “companies specialised in infrastructure but also in the exploitation of gas.”