French World Cup winner Matuidi retires

PARIS: Blaise Matuidi, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, said on Friday he is retiring, a year after he last played.
The 35-year-old, who started the World Cup final win over Croatia in Russia four years ago, had been omitted from Inter Miami´s squad for this season. Midfielder Matuidi won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A with Juventus after spending time with Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.
He made 84 international appearances, scoring nine times before his final Les Bleus game in 2019.
PARIS: French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera on Friday accused Argentine players of being "inelegant winners"...
KOCHI, India: England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player bought by the money-spinning Indian...
LONDON: England have decided against taking teenage rising star Rehan Ahmed to New Zealand for their next Test series...
MANCHESTER: Nathan Ake´s header proved decisive as Manchester City knocked holders Liverpool out of the League Cup in...
DHAKA: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will be ruing missed hundreds and a chance to put India in complete control of...
LONDON: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday he is far from alone among Premier League coaches in...
Comments