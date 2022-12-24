Five Pak players expected to reach BJO quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s five squash players are expected to reach at the quarterfinals in the British Junior Open 2023.
Based on the seeding, the organizers of this prestigious event have predicted the quarter finalists in the next edition of BJO scheduled next month in Birmingham.
According to the draws, Ahmad Rayyan Khalil is likely to face top seed Carlton Capella from the US in the under-13 category.
Similarly, Nauman Khan is expected to face Mohamed Ashraf from Egypt in the said category.
In the under-19 category, M Hamza Khan will possibly be facing his cousin Noor Zaman.
In the under-11 category for girls, second seed Mahnoor Ali has been predicted to face Amelia Rutherford from the US.
Pakistan’s contingent will leave on December 30th for participation in this event. In the under-11 category for girls, second seed Mahnoor Ali has been predicted to face 5/8 seed Amelia Rutherford from the US. Pakistan’s contingent will leave on December 30th for participation in this event.
PARIS: French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera on Friday accused Argentine players of being "inelegant winners"...
KOCHI, India: England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player bought by the money-spinning Indian...
LONDON: England have decided against taking teenage rising star Rehan Ahmed to New Zealand for their next Test series...
MANCHESTER: Nathan Ake´s header proved decisive as Manchester City knocked holders Liverpool out of the League Cup in...
DHAKA: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will be ruing missed hundreds and a chance to put India in complete control of...
LONDON: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday he is far from alone among Premier League coaches in...
Comments