Five Pak players expected to reach BJO quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s five squash players are expected to reach at the quarterfinals in the British Junior Open 2023.

Based on the seeding, the organizers of this prestigious event have predicted the quarter finalists in the next edition of BJO scheduled next month in Birmingham.

According to the draws, Ahmad Rayyan Khalil is likely to face top seed Carlton Capella from the US in the under-13 category.

Similarly, Nauman Khan is expected to face Mohamed Ashraf from Egypt in the said category.

In the under-19 category, M Hamza Khan will possibly be facing his cousin Noor Zaman.

In the under-11 category for girls, second seed Mahnoor Ali has been predicted to face Amelia Rutherford from the US.

Pakistan's contingent will leave on December 30th for participation in this event.