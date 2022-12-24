Turkish chef Salt Bae at centre of FIFA probe

ISTANBUL: Celebrity chef and social media meme Nusret Gokce – better known as "Salt Bae" – has turned his singular way of seasoning a steak into global fame and outsized wealth.

The 39-year-old Turkish fitness fanatic first gained renown a decade ago with YouTube videos showing him pouring salt on a cut of meat down his bare arm with an overtly sexual pout.

His 50 million Instagram followers can now see him posing in his trademark dark glasses and slicked back hair with the FIFA World Cup and some Argentinian football stars.

How Salt Bae actually got to touch the golden trophy after Argentina´s win over France is the focus of a formal FIFA probe.

Viral social media images show the diminutive chef trying to fight his way through a swarm of security personnel towards Argentina´s captain Lionel Messi on the pitch after the match.

One clip shows Messi seemingly brushing away Salt Bae and attempting to walk away.

But a picture subsequently posted on Salt Bae´s Instagram account shows him clasping Messi´s hand and gesturing triumphantly towards the camera. "You´re the man, Messi," Salt Bae wrote next to the photograph in Turkish.