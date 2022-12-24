Thankful to PM for nominating me: Afridi

LAHORE: Shahid Afridi has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for selecting him to the management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The former Pakistan captain stated in an interview that he is looking forward to working for Pakistan cricket at the grassroots level, but that his long-term future in the current setup is uncertain.

The flashy all-arounder of his era expressed his gratitude to Sharif for his nomination to the committee. “Since the morning, I have had two conversations with Najam Sethi. I explained to him that between my family and my social work, I have a very busy schedule. But they may contact me whenever they need me, especially for ground-level organising “It was his opinion that was inserted.

As Afridi pointed out, fast bowlers are in low supply across all three formats of the game, which has implications for the national team’s ability to field a competitive team. While they do have two left-arm spinners, they need more fast bowlers to compete across all three forms.

“I don’t think Naseem Shah is fit enough to play Test cricket. How can we take 20 wickets with this bowling lineup? Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Hasnain should be there in the team."

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who is also PCB’s patron, named the organisation’s management committee on December 21. The committee was formed to reinstate the 2014 constitution. Under the 2014 PCB constitution, which has already been ratified by the Ministry of Law with a few minor adjustments.