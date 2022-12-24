PTI lost govt due to corruption, ineptitude: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Imran Khan had imposed himself on the country after having stolen the mandate of Nawaz Sharif.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s statement, she reminded him that he lost power by losing the majority in the house, adding that the PTI government ended due to corruption and incompetence. She said that 100 percent of Pakistanis say that the solution to the country’s problems is not only transparent elections but the completion of the government’s constitutional term in October 2023.

The minister contended that Imran Khan played with the country’s interests, adopted anti-people policies, and violated the Constitution.

She went on to say that Imran Khan wrecked the economy and plunged the people into a quagmire of historical inflation, and now he wonders why he was deposed.

The minister said that Imran Khan played with the national interest, made a deal on Kashmir, and now asks why he was expelled. She said this is not for the country and the people but for Imran Khan’s war of ego, arrogance, corruption, conspiracy, and loot.

She claimed this war was against those who run away from accountability and loot the country and Toshakhana.

“Imran Sahib! “You won’t get a deal or concession,” she made it clear.

She added that Imran Khan’s government of loot and plunder was removed by the constitutional method of a no-confidence vote after seeing the real face of the trickster, his allies, and his people, who took him out of the assembly. She alleged that Imran Khan’s loot destroyed the country’s employment.