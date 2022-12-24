KP Assembly deputy speaker escapes unhurt in firing

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmud Jan escaped unhurt as firing took place at a function he was addressing at Sattar Koroona in Regi village on the outskirts of the provincial capital here on Friday.

The police said the deputy speaker and all other people attending the function escaped unhurt in the firing. The deputy speaker was whisked away from the place after the firing incident.

An official said the police rushed to the spot after learning about the firing at a gathering where a deputy speaker was present. He said the cops started a search operation to find those involved in the firing.

Deputy Speaker Mahmud Jan was said to have a land dispute with a local tribe. The factory and other properties of the deputy speaker have been attacked on a number of occasions in recent months.