Option A used, B and C also at hand: PMLN

PML-N leader Azma Bukhari talking to the media in Lahore on December 23, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) continued its consultation with legal experts about the issue of de-notification of Parvez Elahi as Punjab chief minister on Friday.

Sources said the party had directed all its MPAs and MNAs to reach the Governor’s House to attend the meeting. A strategy was devised about the assembly session in view of the political situation. After the meeting, all PMLN MPAs went to the Punjab Assembly. The meeting was attended by Rana Mashood, Azma Bukhari, Hina Butt, Mujtaba Shujahur Rahman, Jugnu Mohsin, Azhar Abbas, Zakia Shahnawaz, Dr. Mazhar Iqbal, Colonel (retd) Tariq, Zahida Iqbal, Ramazan Siddique Bhatti, Nasir Mehmood, Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique, MPA of PPP Hasan Murtaza, Col Kardar, Raba Nusrat, Imran Khalid Butt, Abdul Manan and others. Later, Rana Mashhood told the media that the economy was in bad shape because of the PTI and its policies. “The PTI wants instability,” he alleged and said the aim of the PMLN and its allied parties was to bring stability to the country.

The time has come to take decisions according to the constitution and law, Rana Mashhood said and maintained, “We have used option A while option B and C will come soon.” He said that stability would not come in the country unless the Constitution was be implemented in letter and spirit.

PMLN leader Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman said the PTI and Q-League were again violating the law and Constitution. He said the PMLN would have its chief minister in Punjab soon. To a question, he said Hamza Shehbaz would be the chief minister of Punjab in future.

Azma Bukhari said Moonis Elahi should call his father chief minister at his home to fulfill his desire. MPA Hina Parvez Butt said that Imran Khan should have dissolved the KP Assembly on December 23. “We have withdrawn the no-confidence motion against Parvez Elahi because he is no more the chief minister Punjab,” she said, adding that the no-confidence vote would be held against the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.