PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry talking to the media on December 23, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday insisted that provincial assemblies will be dissolved “in any case”.

Talking to reporters, he said, “The undertaking that Parvez Elahi has given is technical. However, the PTI does not agree with the undertaking that was given to the court. Assemblies will be dissolved in any case.”

He said; “We are waiting how long would the chief secretary take to disclose the names of those who pressurised him?”

He said the governor Punjab and the chief secretary would be asked before the Punjab Assembly as to who asked whom to sign this notification. He said the undertaking by the CM Punjab before court was for period till the next date.

He made it clear that the PTI did not agree with the understanding given to court and it believed that assemblies had to be dissolved.

He said the PTI had no issue with the vote of confidence and was ready to seek it. He added that some PTI legislators were abroad and that was the main reason why an extended date was needed for this order.