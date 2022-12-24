 
Saturday December 24, 2022
Peshawar

CPSP delegation visits MTI

By APP
December 24, 2022

PESHAWAR: A delegation of College of Physicians and Surgeon Pakistan (CPSP) led by Professor Waqar Alam Jan, President CPSP Peshawar Region) on Friday visited Qazi Hussain Ahmad Complex Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Nowshera.

