Flood-hit water supply scheme yet to be restored in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The people in urban parts of Upper Kohistan have been without potable water for many months as the only water supply scheme of Kamila, which was destroyed in the recent flash floods, couldn’t be restored as yet.

“The district administration and Public Health Department have failed to restore the only water supply scheme and thousands of families have been without potable water for the last four months,” Maulana Walliullah Tauheedi, a prayer leader of the central mosque, told reporters on Friday.

Flanked by a group of locals, he said that people of Kamila and its suburbs had blocked the Karakoram Highway some three weeks ago in protest and the district administration had assured that the affected water supply scheme would be restored within a couple days but to no avail. “We have been fetching water from far-off mountainous areas since the scheme was washed away by the floods but the Public Health Department was not taking that issue seriously,” Tauheedi said.

“We had ended our protest and opened the KKH to traffic after the administration assured us to rehabilitate the scheme. We will stage a protest again if our demands are not met,” he added.

Another local, Fazlur Rehman said that if the water was not supplied through the affected scheme within a couple of days, they would block the KKH for an indefinite period.