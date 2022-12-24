KP minister asks federal govt to quit

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Friday condemned the terrorism act in Islamabad and said the federal government must resign now.
He said the presence of terrorists inside the federal capital showed a real danger to the security of the state.
“The threat alarm has been sounded and it has been proved that if this shameless incompetent
government does not resign, it has become inevitable to forcefully send it home,”
he said.
In a condolence message, the minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the victims and families of terrorist incidents across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
However, the local government minister while referring to the attitude of the federal government, especially misleading statements of the three federal ministers, said that now the terrorists were inside the federal capital, soon after the Bannu incident.
“What justification will the important federal government give to the nation now after the ugly incident that occurred in the very heart of the federal capital?” he questioned.
