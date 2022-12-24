BKMC-MTI dialysis unit serves 9,000 plus kidney patients in 2022

SWABI: Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) provided free dialysis procedures to more than 9000 kidney patients in 2022.

Data released from January to December 2022 by the BKMC administration revealed that 35 dialysis procedures had been

done per day and more than 900 procedures in a month so far.

The number gradually increased from 600 per month in January 2022 to 900 plus per month in December 2022, which reflects a rapid increase and the confidence of patients in the unit and the quality of services provided at the unit, said the unit in-charge.

Data revealed that 2400 sessions were done for those patients suffering from Hepatitis B and C in 2022. Around 2000 dialysis procedures have been done so far on an emergency basis and for those patients admitted in different wards.

Giving remarks on annual data, Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mahboob appreciated the efforts being made by the Unit.

“This Dialysis Unit is one of the best officially established units and a ray of hope for those suffering from kidney disease,” he said. He went on to say that from the beginning, those kidney patients were brought here for registration who had to travel a lot and used to go to Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, and other cities for dialysis.

The 15-bed dialysis unit at BKMC-MTI is equipped with sophisticated dialysis machines, cardiac monitors, a ventilator, and a centralised oxygen supply, a hospital spokesperson said. He added that all the procedures were done for free through KP government’s flagship Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP).

The unit provides facility in three shifts from morning 8am to 10pm, said the spokesperson. Those patients suffering from kidney disease who need dialysis once a week, two, or a month and sometimes patients need dialysis every third day, records of all patients being kept maintained and a daily timetable is created according to which patients are informed, the spokesperson added.

The unit was inaugurated on August 14, 2021 by the then speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar. The main purpose of the unit was to facilitate kidney patients belonging to Swabi and other areas within the district. More than 350 kidney patients were registered with the unit, spokesperson claimed.