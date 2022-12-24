Governor urges ulema to play role for peace

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the killing of four youths in Par Chamkani in Kurram tribal district, Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday asked the authorities to bring the culprits to justice.
In a statement, the governor expressed concern over the incident and urged the ulema to play their role for maintaining peace in the area. The governor also contacted federal minister Sajid Turi and Maulan Abdul Ghafoor and discussed the situation with them.
The governor also directed the law enforcing agencies
to ensure the tension deescalate in the area. The authorities should resolve the issue of levy on trucks forthwith to avoid such incident.
