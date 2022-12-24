Cops asked to be polite with tourists

CHITRAL: Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan said on Friday that Chitral is a tourist destination and asked the police to be polite with visitors in the area.

Addressing a Jirga at a town hall, he said that people of Chitral were peace loving and crime rate is also low in the area.

He said the police would ensure that the area remains peaceful in the future too.

“A handful of people are trying to disturb the peace of Chitral through the business of drugs and people should cooperate with

police in order to fight drugs,”

he added.

Former district nazim Maghfirat Shah and others also addressed the event. Earlier, the RPO addressed a police darbar and inquired about various issues faced by the cops.

District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood and other officials were also present on the occasion.