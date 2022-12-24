Two POs held in murder case

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a murder case registered in Kotli Sattian Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, police managed to arrest two POs namely Muhammad Akram and Alam Zaib, accused in a murder case registered at Kotli Sattian Police Station.

They were accused in the murder case of a citizen, Khayyam Shafqat, who had been killed over a petty dispute in October this year.

Kotli Sattian police on the application of the victim’s brother registered a case and managed to net the POs wanted in the case.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.