Wheat smuggling bids foiled

Rawalpindi : The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling five bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 2850 bags here on Friday.
According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five drivers namely Rohullah, Naeem, Hussain, Ishaq, and Bahadur, and recovered 2850 wheat and flour bags.
The superintendent of police said strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against wheat smugglers.
