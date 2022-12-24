FGCTA condemns FDE letter

Islamabad : The local units of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) have condemned the letter issued by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) against the peaceful demonstration of teachers who staged protests in favour of their demands recently. The local units termed it a violation of articles 16, 17, and 19 of the constitution of Pakistan and against human rights.

Expressing his anger over FDE’s letter, the General Secretary of FGCTA Dr. Nazir Ahmed Bhutta said, “Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right and a central tenet of livelihood. FDE has issued an unlawful letter in violation of the constitution of Pakistan and human rights. The local bodies of various F.G colleges have held emergent meetings and condemned the move of FDE."

Senior Vice president of FGCTA Professor Farhan Azam said, “We have made a schedule of a series of protests which we will start after the resumption of academic activities in the institution in the first week of January 2023. In the meetings of local units of FGCTA held at various FG colleges, the teachers said that they were united against any move of FDE.”

They said that the concerned director is responsible for restlessness among the FG college community. The teachers were of the view that the said director has spoiled the environment of educational institutions so he should be removed from FDE. They also demanded the central body of FGCTA take legal action against him for issuing the illegal letter which was a sheer violation of human rights.