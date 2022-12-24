CDA recovers Rs2.5 billion outstanding dues

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been able to recover over Rs2.5 billion as outstanding dues against allottees of Park Enclave during the last two months.

The CDA sources said that Rs6 billion were outstanding against allottees of Park Enclave-I, II, and III and dues continued to overshoot with the passage of time. However, the Estate Management wing of the authority launched a drive for the recovery of dues which ultimately would be spent on development activity.

To date, the Estate Management (residential) has recovered Rs2.557 billion out of Rs6 billion outstanding against allottees. “ We received over Rs 210 million as outstanding dues from allottees of three phases of Park Enclave in the last two days as we have expedited recoveries,” an official said.

The official sources said that the Estate Management wing plans to receive all the outstanding dues so that properties could be handed over to allottees by end of February, next year. It may be pointed out there that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for different reasons had directed CDA management that no late charges should be received from allottees of Park Enclave.

As a result, the allottees were showing lacklustre attitude in making payments due against them. However, the Estate Management launched a drive two months back by issuing warnings and cancellation notices which resulted in the payment of dues. “We have also devised a mechanism by keeping track of payments on a daily basis and a statement of recoveries which are received through bank drafts, pay orders, etc. is submitted to Member Estate on every day,” an official told ‘The News’.

He said that the same mechanism was also being followed in Estate Management (Commercial) and the daily statement of recoveries of commercial properties is submitted to Member Estate on daily basis.