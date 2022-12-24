Four gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi district Police arrested four gamblers and recovered Rs15,140 stake money, four mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Friday, a police spokesman said.
He informed that Banni police conducted a raid and arrested four gamblers namely Tauqeer, Shehzad, Hussain and Shehbaz who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process. Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.
