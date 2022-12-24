14 arrested with drugs, liquor

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over 2750 grams of charras, 25 litres liquor, six 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.
According to the police spokesman, Bani police held Mohsin for having 1320 of charras.
Naseerabad, Civil Lines, Airport, Morgah, Wah Cantt, Jatli and Sadiqabad police arrested Afaq, Hamza, Adil, Shafi, Haiderullah, Waseem, Qasim, Asghar, Ali Zia, Ijaz, Qasim and Yasir and recovered 1430 grams of charras and 25 litres liquor.
Similarly, Mandra, Chakri, Kalar Syedan, and Murree police held Zahid Zafar, Owais, Asif, Ahmed Ijaz, Kamran, and Akram and seized six 30-bore pistols and ammunition.
Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 27 beggars from different areas on Friday. SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.
