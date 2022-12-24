LAHORE:The employees of Emergency Services Academy (ESA) organised a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at Emergency Services Headquarters on Friday.
Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer, Registrar Academy Dr Farhan Khalid, Head of Wings, Rescue Officers and Christian employees from Rescue headquarters, academy participated in the ceremony. On this occasion, Dr Rizwan said that Christmas is a day to renew the pledge to promote mutual love, brotherhood, tolerance and social justice.
