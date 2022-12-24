Sports Board announces bonus for Christian workers

LAHORE:Christian community is an important part of our society and they have a significant role in the progress of country. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi expressed these views at a cake-cutting ceremony to express solidarity with Christian community on the eve of Christmas at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Director Sports Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, senior coaches Zareena Waqar and Shaista Qaiser were also present on this occasion. Tariq Qureshi cut a cake and announced a bonus of Rs3,000 for all Christian employees on this big occasion.

He appreciated Christian community for rendering valuable contributions in the development of the sports culture in the province. “All the members of Christian community are very patriotic and they played a key role in the successful holding of 73rd Punjab Games,” he added.