Christian staffers a valuable asset: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan has said that all the Christian employees serving in Punjab Police are valuable asset of the department who will not only be given the best environment and equal opportunities for professional development in the police service, but also all measures will be taken for their welfare.

IG Punjab expressed these views while addressing a special ceremony in honour of Christian employees on the eve of Christmas at the Central Police Office on Friday. He also cut Christmas cake and distributed Eidi among Christian employees. Additional IG Operations, DIG Establishment, DIG Operations Punjab, AIG Admin and other officers were also present on the occasion.

IG Punjab also ordered the formation of a committee to take special measures for the welfare of minority employees. He paid tribute to all the Christian employees of the Punjab Police who performed their duties with complete honesty, integrity and dedication. He said that foolproof security is being provided for Christmas programmes and all worship places across province.

The Christian employees thanked IG Punjab for organizing the Christmas ceremony and presented him with a bouquet. A cake cutting ceremony in connection with the celebrations of forthcoming Christmas was held at Capital City Police Headquarters. CCPO was the chief guest on this occasion. Priests, bishops and others attended the ceremony.