LDA DG orders early solution to public problems

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan spent a busy day at One Window Cell listening to the problems of the citizens here on Friday.

Additional DG Housing Safiullah Gondal, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Administration, Director One Window and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, LDA DG said that solving the problems of the citizens was the first priority of the Authority. He said that the officers and officials who used delaying tactics in solving the problems of the citizens should be ready to answer.

Director General heard the problems of the citizens and especially the senior citizens and issued immediate orders to solve them. He issued instructions to the Additional Director General Housing to solve issues of two female citizens Azra Bibi and Sanoober and ordered the Director of Housing, Johor Town to submit a report on Wednesday after solving the issues of one M Ashraf.

LDA DG said that the purpose of meeting the citizens directly was to solve their problems at the earliest. He said that Chief Metropolitan Planner Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and other relevant officers should take concrete steps to resolve public issues. “No omission should be made in providing all possible facilities to the citizens coming to One Window,” he said.

Meanwhile, DG LDA cut a cake along with the Christian employees at LDA Sports Complex, Johar Town and congratulated them on Christmas. LDA DG said that Christmas Day conveyed the message of peace, love and brotherhood. The Christian community in all sectors and LDA has rendered valuable services and the role of the Christian community in highlighting the soft image of Pakistan around the world was commendable. He said that special departmental allowance has been given to the Christian employees and their salaries has also been paid in advance on the occasion of Christmas.