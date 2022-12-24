PU approves 409 research projects

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Friday approved as many as 409 research projects worth Rs100 million to solve socio-economic problems of the country and society and create new knowledge in the relevant fields.

Dr Zaidi, in a press statement on Friday, said that this initiative would not only promote research culture but also help add new studies in the existing body of knowledge besides increasing the research capabilities of teachers and students.

He said that it was the era of the knowledge economy and the nations who were spending on research were ruling the world. He said that no nation could progress without spending required money on education.

According to the notification, lecturers/assistant professors would be able to spend Rs200,000, associate professors Rs250,000 and professors Rs300,000 against their approved research projects. Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) President Prof Dr Azhar Naeem and Secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi thanked the Vice Chancellor for approving research projects.