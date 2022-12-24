Over 200 students interviewed in recruitment drive

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that to deal with the problems faced by the country, the trend of entrepreneurship must be promoted among students.

He was addressing the participants of the recruitment campaign organised by Punjab University Career Counselling and Placement Centre (CCPC) in collaboration with a Fauji Fertilizer Company (Ltd) for the students of Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Chemistry.

Interviews of more than 200 students were conducted in the recruitment campaign. On this occasion, former Chairman of Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lt-Gen (r) Maqsood Ahmed, Director CCPC Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, faculty members and students were present. In his address, Dr Shahid said that the country was currently facing many challenges, including environment, growing population and economy, for which it was necessary to produce manpower in educational institutions according to market needs. Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry enlightened the students of PU on how to prepare interview skills and CVs. He said that through the efforts of CCPC, career counselling centres had been established in 135 departments of Punjab University to promote links between academia and industries. He thanked PU VC Dr Asghar Zaidi for his support for organising the event.