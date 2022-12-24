District Overseas Committees chairmen in Punjab re-notified

LAHORE:Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairman Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hasan has said that to provide immediate relief to the Pakistanis living abroad, the chairmen of the District Overseas Committees in all the districts of Punjab have been re-notified.

District Overseas Committee Faisalabad Division Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz presided over the meeting, while RPO Sarfraz Falki, OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh, CPO Khalid Hamdani, Director of Police Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Chairman District Overseas Committee Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mirza Muhammad Asghar, Ejaz Ahmed, Tahir Parvez, Shaukat, besides the Deputy Commissioners of the districts and other officers attended the meeting through a video link.

OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, while giving a briefing, said that there were 12,000 overseas cases pending in Punjab, which were being resolved on a priority basis. The Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to hold meetings regularly every month to resolve the expats’ issues and inform the Commissioner Office Faisalabad about the action report. He issued necessary instructions to the CPOs and DPOs and said that no one would be allowed to occupy the properties of overseas. He said that overseas Pakistanis had zero-tolerance in solving problems related to various departments, so departments should realise their responsibilities and the expats should look satisfied with their performance.

Talking to the media, he said that Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission had provided facilities under one window to Overseas Pakistanis to lodge complaints under one roof along with Revenue, Nadra and other facilities. He said that with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board, following facilities have also been provided. Overseas Pakistanis can lodge their complaints any time. He informed that expats complaints were related to their respective district or city for which monthly meetings were held. Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice-chairperson said that by visiting the divisional headquarters, they were mobilising the district committee to redress the expats’ complaints. The only thing is that he should write the "solution" himself. He said that in the absence of the District Overseas Chairman, the DC and the CPO/DPO should preside over the meeting of the Overseas Committee to resolve the issues.