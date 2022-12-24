 
close
Saturday December 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

CITY PULSE

December 24, 2022

Child of Empire

The Citizens Archive of Pakistan is holding screenings of ‘Child of Empire’, a virtual reality experience by Project Dastaan, at ArtChowk the Gallery until today. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Radiance of Islamic Art

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting a calligraphy exhibition featuring works by Ambreen Asad Javaid and Samreen Wahedna. Titled ‘Radiance of Islamic Art’, the show will run at the gallery until December 26. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ from January 6 to January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.

Comments