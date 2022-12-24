Cop shoots himself dead in mosque

A police constable of the Anti-Encroachment Force (AEF) has committed suicide in Shah Latif Town mosque on Friday afternoon. Shah Latif police said PC Muhammad Irfan Qureshi, 35, who was posted at the Anti Encroachment Korangi Division), shot himself dead at Shah Jehan Masjid in Kashkehli Goth.
An anti-encroachment operation was underway in Gadap and Qureshi had gone to the mosque to offer the Juma prayer. After the prayer, he started crying due to what police called “domestic problems”, pulled out a pistol and committed suicide. His body was taken to Jinnah Hospital.
