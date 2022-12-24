KE says it is aware of its responsibilities

After K-Electric (KE) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moonis Alvi met the Sindh governor on Friday, the power utility issued a statement, in which it said that its CEO had assured the governor that it was making efforts overcome power supply challenges.

In addition to investing in the power infrastructure, the KE was also setting up facilitation camps to promote a culture of regular bill payment in communities, Alvi told the governor. The KE CEO stated that the company had been working with local representatives to set up camps offering on-spot support for billing or technical queries.

He told the governor that the KE was cognisant of its corporate social responsibility and appreciates the governor’s vision for a better Karachi. Alvi also shared details of the Roshni Baji programme of the power utility, which had been creating safety awareness across the city. Through 100 women inducted into the programme, 450,000 houses had been educated about safe ways to use electricity.

Lyari power issue

Responding to a protest demonstration at the Shaheen Complex on Thursday against power and natural gas crisis in Lyari, the K-Electric (KE) has said that no unannounced power cuts have been taking place in the area.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the power utility stated that its arrears had increased to a whopping amount of Rs7.9 billion in different localities of Lyari.

The KE said that the supply of electricity to different localities of Lyari could not be continued without clearance of huge dues and timely payment of bills.

“We had set up different camps for the recovery of bills and took on board leaders of their respective areas to resolve the issue of non-payment of monthly bills in these areas. However, the situation of billing payment has not improved,” a spokesperson for the KE said.

The power utility official added that various adjacent areas were exempted from load-shedding, including Boulton Market, Muslim Garden, Kharadar, Methadar, Jodia Bazaar, Junaid Centre and Jilani Center.