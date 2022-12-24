Teenage girl shot dead at Korangi home

A teenage girl was gunned down in what the family claimed was a burglary at their home in District Korangi on Friday morning.

Station House Officer (SHO) Farasat Hussain Shah of Awami Colony police station said that responding to information, police mobiles rushed to the house in F Area, where they found Seharun Nisa, 17, lying critically wounded. She was immediately moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she was pronounced dead.

The family told the police that robbers barged into the house in an attempt to take away valuables. During the process, they said, the suspects opened fire and a bullet fatally hit the girl, who was an Intermediate student.

SHO Shah said the girl suffered a single bullet wound to her neck. The police collected the shell of the bullet at the scene and sent it to the forensic division of Sindh Police for examination.

He added that earlier, the family had claimed that the robbers barged into the house from the front gate, but later they changed their statement and said the suspects had entered the house from the rooftop. The police officer said that upon examining the house, the police found that the bullet had passed through the steel gate and hit the girl; however, no items or valuables were looted from the house.

He said that initially the family claimed that there were three to four outlaws, but in the evening they changed their statement and said there were two robbers inside the house. He added that it was early to confirm what exactly happened, as the family was in a state of shock. He said that when they asked the family to hand over the cellphone that might have been under the use of the girl. The family said the girl was not using any cellphone. The SHO said they were checking for the availability of CCTV footage. The father of the girl is a retired official of the education department.