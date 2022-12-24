IGP orders intelligence-based operations against street criminals

Expressing concern over the rising street crime cases in Karachi, the Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, on Friday directed the provincial police to intensify intelligence-based operations against street criminals using modern techniques.

He was chairing a high-level meeting called at the Police Museum, Garden Headquarters, to devise a police strategy and action plan against the street criminals. The Sindh IG said the investigation department was like the backbone of the police department and those dealing with investigations should have professional skills and experience. Direct and timely steps in the investigation would result in convictions of the accused and exemplary sentences would prove guarantee the establishment of peace in society, he remarked.

The police chief was of the view that all the successes of police operations depended on effective and efficient investigation and successful and timely challan of any case boosted the performance graph of the police and strengthened the public's confidence in the police.

He gave instructions that the investigation should be made effective by the use of available modern scientific and technical tools, and real culprits involved in different types of cases should be brought to justice through this process.

The IGP directed that the ongoing action against street crimes and criminal elements such as drug mafia should be made more strict and effective and in this context, the process of intelligence collection, follow-up and police liaison at the district level should be strengthened.

He said that successfully dealing with challenges and inculcating the sense of security in the people were key duties of the police. He added that the police needed to improve the response time of its Madadgar-15 service.

IGP Memon also told his subordinates that the police should respect the citizens and an immediate FIR should be registered in anyone approached a police station with a complaint. He directed the range DIGs and district SSPs in the province to carry out random snap checking, police patrolling and picketing as well as surveillance and advance intelligence collection. He also stressed the need for establishing close and permanent links with other law enforcement agencies.

The Karachi additional IG, additional IG CTD, DIG Special Branch, DIG CIA, DIGs, SSPs and other senior police officers participated in the meeting.

Joint meeting

In a security meeting, held at the headquarters of the Sindh Rangers on Friday under the chairmanship of Rangers Director General Major General Azhar Waqas and Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, the law enforcement agencies were told to speed up joint operations against habitual criminals and make the checking process at the entry and exits of the city more stringent.

The meeting was also attended by the Karachi commissioner, the additional IG, the additional IG of the Special Branch, the DIG of the CTD, the joint director general of the IB, the DIGs of East, South, West, CIA and traffic), and other senior police, Rangers sensitive agencies’ officers.

The spokesman for the Rangers said the meeting reviewed progress on a joint action plan against crime. The meeting also reviewed arragements for the New Zealand cricket team’s ongoing visit to Pakistan, the birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam and Christmas Day on December 25 and New Year celebrations.

A joint action plan by the Rangers, police and other enforcement agencies to make security foolproof and deal with any security concerns was also discussed.