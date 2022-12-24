‘ECP to be told barring transfers, postings due to polls not workable’

The Sindh government has said it is going to write to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that it is not at all a practicable idea to keep deferring transfers and postings of administrative and police officials in Karachi and Hyderabad because of the fact that holding the local government polls have been pending in the two cities for the past many months.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Friday while talking to media persons soon after he inaugurated the command and control centre of the Rescue 1122 service. When a journalist asked him to give his reaction to the recent communication that the ECP sent to his government, asking it to withdraw the orders to post new administrators in the East and Korangi districts of Karachi, and the Hyderabad city.

The CM said the local government elections had genuinely remained deferred in Karachi and Hyderabad for the past few months, as the administration and police had been preoccupied with managing the grave flood emergency.

He said the elections were generally held by the provinces in two phases so that administration and police were fully available for making polls’ arrangements and maintaining law and order.

Shah informed the journalists that the police and administrative officials couldn’t be withdrawn from the flood-hit parts of Sindh for their deployment in Karachi and Hyderabad for ensuring smooth and peaceful conduct of the local government polls.

He said his government would write to the ECP to inform kit that the transfer or posting of any SP, deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, or mukhtiarkar had no bearing at all on the conduct of the polls. He said these affairs related to the government should continue as usual even if the local government polls are pending in any city.