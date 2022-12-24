Security beefed up in Bannu after CTD episode

BANNU: The security was beefed up across the district in the aftermath of the CTD standoff by deploying additional cops outside the mosques and other places in the city to avert any untoward incident.

Strict security arrangements were put in place for the Friday prayers in the Bannu city. The personnel of the Ababeel Squad patrolled the city besides ensuring security at the entry and exit points of the city.

The people in Bannu are still feeling insecure. The number of people visiting the bazaars remained thin and the marketplaces did not experience the usual hustle and bustle. The personnel of the Ababeel Squad and the quick response force patrolled in the limits of the city to cope with any eventuality.

It may be recalled that the alleged militants, who were detained at the Counter-Terrorism Department’s detention facility in Bannu, had overpowered one of the officials and snatched his weapon. The militants later took more officials hostage and demanded a safe passage to escape from the detention facility.

The standoff continued for a couple of days as the authorities held talks with the militants to persuade them to surrender. The security forces conducted an operation to rescue the hostages and neutralize the militants when the talks failed.

Normalcy has yet to return to Bannu and the people avoid visiting the city. The cellular phone and internet services, which were suspended during the action against the militants, were restored two days ago. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, particularly the southern districts, have seen a spike in violence in recent months.