Second phase of Insaf Rozgar Scheme: Jobless people from tribal districts to get interest-free loans

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has launched the second phase of ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’ at a cost of Rs700 million.

After inaugurating the BoK Headquarters, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched the second phase of Insaf Rozgar Scheme. Under the scheme, interest-free loans from Rs50,000 to Rs1 million would be provided to the jobless people of the newly- merged districts.

People in the age group of 18-50 years, who are permanent residents of newly merged districts, will be eligible to get interest free loans under the scheme. Briefing the participants about the Insaf Rozgar Scheme, a BoK official said that the first phase was launched in June 2020 at a cost of Rs1.1 billion.

In the first phase, 4576 jobless people have been provided with interest-free loans, enabling them to start their own business. He disclosed that the scheme has been proved as the most feasible and result-oriented initiative of the provincial government.

He added that 90 percent recovery of the loans, provided in the first phase, has been made. Under the second phase of the scheme, he said, additional 3,000 jobless people would get interest free loans for initiating their own business.

The chief minister extended his profound felicitations to the relevant stakeholders on the successful completion of the first phase as well as launching of the second phase of Insaf Rozgar Scheme. He said that Insaf Rozgar Scheme was undoubtedly a poor-friendly initiative of the provincial government under which self-employment opportunities were being provided to the jobless people of the merged areas.

The chief minister maintained that the incumbent government had gone all-out to promote employment opportunities in the province with special focus on newly merged tribal areas. In this regard, the Insaf Rozgar scheme is one of the important initiatives taken by the provincial government.

Mahmood Khan made it clear that it has been the top-most priority of his government to address the longstanding deprivations of tribal people. Despite numerous challenges, he said, work on welfare and development activities were in full swing in the merged districts. “The people will feel a positive change in their lifestyle upon completion of the ongoing projects,” he added.