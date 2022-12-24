 
Fazl calls on Shehbaz

By APP
December 24, 2022

ISLAMABADP: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood was also present in the meeting which discussed the political situation in the country.

