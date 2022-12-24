Rash decisions, U-turns harmed PTI more

LAHORE: Most of the decisions taken by Imran Khan in haste and without proper consultation with the party’s experienced leaders or allies have not only created confusion but also caused a dent in the PTI’s credibility as a political party many times.

Many a hasty decision taken by Imran in the last 10 years, whether it was related to quitting and returning to assemblies in 2014, grilling his present allies the Chaudhrys of Gujrat publicly before 2018, the civil disobedience movement during the 2014 sit-in, intra-party polls in 2012, and a lot more, have proven counter-productive for the PTI.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again put himself and his party stalwarts to the test by announcing the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies. Despite giving a deadline for the dissolution of these houses of assembly, which was December 23, both assemblies remain intact, and Imran’s team is once again busy justifying its leader’s decision in front of the media. A nearly 72-hour-long constitutional crisis in Punjab ended on Friday after the Lahore High Court restored the Punjab chief minister and his cabinet after receiving a signed undertaking from the Punjab chief executive that he would not dissolve the assembly.

While the crisis in Punjab was, perhaps temporarily over, the entire focus of the media and the nation shifted to the KP, whose assembly was scheduled to adjourn on December 23. There was no constitutional crisis, and the PTI leadership has no answer to justify the delay. Some of the senior leaders of the PTI, like Fawad Chaudhry, have come up with the viewpoint that both assemblies would be dissolved on the same day, so the KP Assembly would exist for the time being.

All this clearly shows that a very important decision to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies was taken by the PTI chairman without preparation or consultation with the allies and stakeholders. This decision, like many others made in haste by Imran Khan, has backfired. The decision to publicly target Gen (retd) Qamar Javaid Bajwa has also not been welcomed by Imran Khan’s key ally, and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the CM of Punjab, has openly bashed Imran for his tirade against the former army chief. He has not owned anything that could displease the establishment, unlike Imran.

This is pertinent to mention because, on most occasions, Imran’s hasty and solo decisions have created confusion among his party stalwarts. For example, in 2015, PTI had 29 MPAs in Punjab, and Imran was asking them to quit assemblies and even boycott the Senate polls in Punjab, where the party could have won one seat based on its strength. On the other hand, in March 2015, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran pitched his candidates in the Senate and congratulated them on their victory. PTI stalwarts had no answer for why Punjab was ignored at an important event. In 2014 and 2015, Imran’s stance on quitting assemblies was also very confusing.

He had announced his intention not to return to the assemblies, citing the 2013 general election as massively rigged. But at the same time, he was regularly awarding tickets to his candidates in polls or publicly backing independent candidates against the PMLN. In 2014, the PTI was campaigning for its ticket holder Brig (retd) Ejaz Shah against PMLN’s Dr. Shizra Mansab and supporting Amir Dogar, who appeared to be an independent candidate against Makhdoom Javaid Hashmi from Multan. Similarly, the announcement of the launch of the Civil Disobedience Movement and its refusal to pay the electricity bills by Imran also faced backlash, and before that, the intra-party polls in 2012 annoyed many noted political heavyweights who had joined PTI after the October 30, 2011 scenario.