PAS holds its 25th AGM followed by dinner

Karachi: Pakistan Advertisers Society held its 25th Annual General Meeting followed by a dinner hosted by Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Chairperson of PAS, and CEO and MD, English Biscuit Manufacturers.

Dr. Zeelaf initiated the proceedings by thanking all the members, especially the executive council for playing a pivotal role in the success of PAS.She spoke about PAS’s vision and the need to focus on the quality and content of the work we do and emphasized on the importance of increasing value proposition that will benefit the members and will contribute towards the growth of the industry. She also welcomed Foodpanda and Sheild Corporation for joining the Society.

Mr. Qamar Abbas, Executive Director of PAS briefed the members about the key initiatives of 2022 and the vision and plan for 2023. He said, “it is our aim to be the go-to place for all marketers and advertisers.” This was followed by the overview of Effie Awards Pakistan by Ms. Afsheen Rizavi, General Manager, PAS.

The members deliberated issues like content regulation, media measurement, policy on making marketing claims, etc. The AGM was concluded by the final remarks of Dr. Zeelaf, “we want to be as effective as we can be with the limited resources.”