Traffic plan for Christmas issued

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police here on Friday prepared a special traffic plan to be enforced on Christmas Day and Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary.

According to Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan, seven special squads have been formed to control one-wheeling. A total 300 Traffic officials including circle Incharges, Inspectors, Traffic Wardens and Traffic Assistants would be deployed to maintain the flow of Traffic on city roads.

The CTP teams would perform duties in the vicinity of churches and celebration sites on Christmas day. Special squads would also be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on the occasion. The motorists would not be allowed to park their vehicles outside churches. As per the plan, parking sites have been established 200 yards away from all churches.