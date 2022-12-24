Over 200 students interviewed in recruitment drive

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that to deal with the problems faced by the country, the trend of entrepreneurship must be promoted among students. He was addressing the participants of the recruitment campaign organised by Punjab University Career Counselling and Placement Centre (CCPC) in collaboration with a Fauji Fertilizer Company (Ltd) for the students of Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Chemistry. Interviews of more than 200 students were conducted in the recruitment campaign.

On this occasion, former Chairman of Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lt-Gen (r) Maqsood Ahmed, Director CCPC Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, faculty members and students were present. In his address, Dr Shahid said that the country was currently facing many challenges, including environment, growing population and economy, for which it was necessary to produce manpower in educational institutions according to market needs. Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry enlightened the students of PU on how to prepare interview skills and CVs. He said that through the efforts of CCPC, career counselling centres had been established in 135 departments of Punjab University to promote links between academia and industries. He thanked PU VC Dr Asghar Zaidi for his support for organising the event.

PU approves 409 research projects: Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Friday approved as many as 409 research projects worth Rs100 million to solve socio-economic problems of the country and society and create new knowledge in the relevant fields. Dr Zaidi, in a press statement on Friday, said that this initiative would not only promote research culture but also help add new studies in the existing body of knowledge besides increasing the research capabilities of teachers and students. He said that it was the era of the knowledge economy and the nations who were spending on research were ruling the world.

He said that no nation could progress without spending required money on education. According to the notification, lecturers/assistant professors would be able to spend Rs200,000, associate professors Rs250,000 and professors Rs300,000 against their approved research projects. Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) President Prof Dr Azhar Naeem and Secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi thanked the Vice Chancellor for approving research projects.