15,000 litre fake drinks disposed of

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday has disposed of 15,000 litres of drinks and 300kg of loose colours along with hazardous chemicals.

The authority unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands in the provincial metropolis and registered a case against the adulterators. PFA Director General Mudassir Riaz Malik said that fake drinks were being prepared with non-food grade colours, harmful chemicals and contaminated water.