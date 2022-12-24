15,000 litre fake drinks disposed of

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday has disposed of 15,000 litres of drinks and 300kg of loose colours along with hazardous chemicals.
The authority unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands in the provincial metropolis and registered a case against the adulterators. PFA Director General Mudassir Riaz Malik said that fake drinks were being prepared with non-food grade colours, harmful chemicals and contaminated water.
