Medics private service during duty hours banned

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has directed all private healthcare establishments (HCEs) of the province not to allow the provision of services by the consultants or specialists employed in the government service during their official duty hours in the public sector institutions.

In a directive issued here Friday under Section 4(2)(O) of the PHC Act 2010, the healthcare service providers of all private HCEs of the province have been directed to ensure that no consultant or specialist, employed by the public sector institutions, is working on their premises during their official working hours. “In order to ensure compliance of the aforesaid direction, all private HCEs in Punjab shall be inspected by the authorised officers of the PHC from time to time,” informs the directive.

Furthermore, the administrations of private HCEs have also been warned that non-compliance of the direction would entail legal consequences, including fines and closures of services.

KP livestock officers' training concludes: The Veterinary Academy of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a five-day training on "Meat Value Chain, Operation & Food Safety" for senior livestock officers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which concluded here on Friday. The training was organised under the Project Management Unit, PSDP/ADP Projects, Prime Minister Initiative for Livestock to enhance the capacity building of livestock professionals.

Additional Secretary Agriculture Development (KP) Samiullah Khan and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad co-chaired the concluding ceremony of training and distributed shields among the participants while Project Director L&DD KP Dr Qazi Zia-ur-Rehman, Dr Muhammad Ikram and 18 participants were present. Various aspects were discussed during the training related to meat industry present and future prospects methodology, establishing a slaughterhouse as entrepreneur, feed formulation for feedlot fattening to save calves, food safety regulation with special reference to meat (local & export methods, halal food regulations in Sharia perspective, halal food management system requirements, meat value chain, strategic marketing systems & plan, best farm practices (animal selection criteria, best farm practices, vaccination, deworming, feeding) etc.