Leaks don’t help

As the public continues to be bombarded with leaks of private videos, audios featuring politicians, it is important to take a step back and consider the implications of these actions. First, it is a violation of privacy for these audios to be released without the consent of the individuals involved. Regardless of one’s political beliefs or opinions, it is not fair or just for someone’s personal life to be put on display without their permission. Second, the proliferation of these types of leaks can have serious consequences for our democratic process. By focusing on salacious or scandalous content, we detract from the important issues and policy debates that should be at the forefront of political discourse.

It is important for the media and the public to hold politicians accountable for their actions and words, but it is equally important to do so in a responsible and respectful manner. The release of private videos does nothing to further the public’s understanding of a politician’s stance on important issues and only serves to distract and degrade the political discourse. We must demand better from both our politicians and the media, and work towards a system that prioritizes substance over sensationalism.

Muhammad Taha Rao

Islamabad