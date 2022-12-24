The power of lies

Disinformation, or false information deliberately spread to deceive, has become an increasingly common problem in Pakistan. With the increasing prevalence of social media, it has become easier than ever to spread false information quickly and to a wide audience. One of the most prominent examples of disinformation in Pakistan was the viral spread of false claims about the coronavirus pandemic. This included false claims about the effectiveness of particular treatments, the source of the virus, and even the death toll. Such false claims caused confusion and led to a lack of public trust in the government’s official statements about the virus.

Another form of disinformation in Pakistan is the spread of false news and conspiracy theories. These often target political leaders and can be used to manipulate public opinion. For example, false stories about the activities of certain government officials have been widely shared on social media, even though they have been debunked. The spread of false information has a very real impact on people’s lives and can have serious consequences for political stability and national security. It is important that people in Pakistan are aware of the dangers of disinformation and take steps to ensure that they are only sharing reliable sources of information. The government should also take steps to ensure that false information is not allowed to spread unchecked.

Ahson Munir

Khushab