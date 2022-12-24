Young smokers

As an intermediate student, I am shocked by how many of my peers smoke. The long-term impacts of smoking are no secret, but still, young people across Pakistan enjoy smoking as if they are ignorant or unmoved by the consequences. By starting out so young, many of those young men and women who smoke today are almost guaranteed to have serious health complications later in life.

But this does not have to be the case. For starters, responsible adults have to start discouraging this habit amongst young people. I often find fellow students smoking just outside shops, schools and even inside schools. Smoking should be banned from all these areas. By restricting the areas where one can smoke, we can reduce the ease of smoking and deter more young people from picking up this nasty habit.

Mehak Ali

Guddu