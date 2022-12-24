 
Still apart

December 24, 2022

Gilgit-Baltistan has been a part of Pakistan since its independence. However, it has yet to become a full-integrated part of the country and does not enjoy the same status as other areas. This situation has created a sense of deprivation which is deepening by the day. Our leaders would be wise to take note of this and make GB a proper part of Pakistan.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu

