While the whole world has expressed their joy at seeing Lionel Messi finally lift the FIFA World Cup, I would like to tip my hat to the other hero of the world cup finals: Kylian Mbappe. While the French lost the final, Mbappe put up an outstanding display. And, although Messi’s exploits have dominated the headlines, Mbappe deserves no less for his heroic efforts in the final.
He became the first player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA world cup final and, without his performance, the final would not have been as thrilling and spectacular as it was.
Shakir KB
Turbat
