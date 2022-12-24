Economic insecurity

This refers to the letter ‘Shattered hopes’ (December 23, 2022) by Abdul Sattar. The letter is spot-on in articulating how inflation has crushed any hopes of Pakistan becoming a welfare state any time soon. Now, in order to survive, people have to work two or three jobs. A single income is not enough to support a family.
In addition to inflation, there is also a crisis of job security. If one is unlucky enough not to be employed in the public sector, they can lose their job at a moment’s notice. The government has to address at least one of these problems if it wants to enhance the well-being of the people.
Waseem Lal
Karachi
One of the best ways we can reduce poverty in Pakistan is by strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises and...
As the public continues to be bombarded with leaks of private videos, audios featuring politicians, it is important to...
Disinformation, or false information deliberately spread to deceive, has become an increasingly common problem in...
As an intermediate student, I am shocked by how many of my peers smoke. The long-term impacts of smoking are no...
Gilgit-Baltistan has been a part of Pakistan since its independence. However, it has yet to become a full-integrated...
This refers to the letter, ‘Brain waste’ by Haleema Sadia. The letter argues that brain drain is not the...
Comments