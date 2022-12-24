Economic insecurity

This refers to the letter ‘Shattered hopes’ (December 23, 2022) by Abdul Sattar. The letter is spot-on in articulating how inflation has crushed any hopes of Pakistan becoming a welfare state any time soon. Now, in order to survive, people have to work two or three jobs. A single income is not enough to support a family.

In addition to inflation, there is also a crisis of job security. If one is unlucky enough not to be employed in the public sector, they can lose their job at a moment’s notice. The government has to address at least one of these problems if it wants to enhance the well-being of the people.

Waseem Lal

Karachi